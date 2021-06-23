Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Rafael, CA

New movies: ‘Werewolves Within’ will make you laugh — and shriek

By Randy Myers
Marin Independent Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovie theaters are clearing a path for “F9,” the latest entry in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. Wise decision. But if you’re looking for something other than that hot-roddin’ hit, here are alternatives that include some that debuted at the recent Tribeca Film Festival, one that’s streaming via the Frameline film festival, and a horror/comedy that works on both counts. There’s even a rom-com that’s not your average rom-com on Netflix. Read on.

www.marinij.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Rafael, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
San Rafael, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Iliza Shlesinger
Person
Jackie Collins
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
Person
Jessica Mcdonald
Person
Pierce Brosnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribeca Film Festival#Werewolves Within#Fashion Sense#Shudder#A24
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Thriller Is Now On Netflix

It shouldn’t be a surprise to discover that any Denzel Washington movie added to the Netflix library tends to draw in a decent number of viewers, when he’s remained one of the most popular actors on the planet for the best part of three decades. In the past 20 years,...
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Werewolves Within’ Review: An Agile Horror-Comedy with a Sharp Bite Into Current Affairs

“Trespass and die,” reads an unneighborly sign glimpsed early in Josh Ruben’s agile, niftily directed whodunit “Werewolves Within.” While the placard specifically refers to some local’s private property, one could safely apply the warning to the whole snow-clad Vermont village that surrounds it. Welcome to Beaverfield, a sleepy town chock-full of secrets, lies and ideological disparities you should only enter at your own peril. But know that it’s a risk well worth taking, especially if Rian Johnson’s delectable caper “Knives Out” has recently scratched your itch for cozily inviting, steadily funny murder mysteries where the identity of the killer is anyone’s guess until the end.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Josh Ruben Talks ‘Werewolves Within’ & The Amblin Influence On His Filmmaking [Interview]

Just two films into his filmmaking career and Josh Ruben has fashioned his own brand of indie horror-comedy, with a little help from his friends. His debut “Scare Me” largely featured Aya Cash (“The Boys”) and the filmmaker himself play-acting through made-up horror stories, throwing in wild impressions and physical flourishes around a fireplace. The Sundance favorite is now playing on Shudder, and it’s a loving tribute to many of the horror movies that Ruben calls a “warm blanket,” all with the minimalist premise of telling a story. It’s also a great display of Ruben’s unique eye for performance, whether it’s directing Cash or his own skills for contorting his face and toying with his voice, something he honed during his days as an online sketch video star.
MoviesPosted by
Fatherly

What Was the Best Year For ’80s Movies? New Doc Makes Bold Claim

Admittedly, aging millennials (those of us in our 30s to early 40s) have a warped perspective on the 1980s. We kind of grew up in the ’80s but only because we were mostly born in that decade. Eighties kids who are old millennials are also ’90s kids by default. If you were 2-years-old when ET came out, you don’t really remember the movies of the ’80s; you remember the VHS tapes from the ’80s. So, which year of the ’80s do you think had the greatest films? One forthcoming documentary has made a bold claim and it might not be the one you’d assume.
TV & VideosSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Need a Laugh? Want to Be Scared? Check Out These New Movies on Netflix

Searching for a movie but not sure what to pick? Netflix has plenty of new and exciting titles readily available for all moods. We round up a few options, below. Last Comic Standing’s Iliza Shlesinger stars as a woman (based on herself) who’s trying to figure out if the charming dork (Ryan Hansen) she’s falling for is as perfect as he appears. Or is she about to be the punchline to one of Cupid’s cruelest jokes? Premieres Wednesday, June 23.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Werewolves Within Dir Josh Ruben on Film's Coen Brothers-Inspiration

Werewolves Within director Josh Ruben came a long way since his College Humor days. In fact, going behind the camera was the last thing on his mind as a comedic actor. Now, he's glad to turn this venture into something more, adapting the Ubisoft video game to the big screen. I spoke to Ruben about the upcoming IFC Films' supernaturally-themed murder-mystery, the creative autonomy involved in casting, and reminiscing his favorite College Humor series and skits.
MoviesEW.com

How Hot Fuzz, Clue, and Arachnophobia influenced the horror-comedy Werewolves Within

In Werewolves Within (out June 25), the inhabitants of a snowed-in town seek refuge from (that's right!) a werewolf. "Werewolves Within is about the small town of Beaverfield," says director Josh Ruben. "The forest ranger, played by Sam Richardson and Cecily the postal worker (Milana Vayntrub) have to get to the bottom of what creature might be terrorizing its residents who are forced to take cover at the local inn."
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Werewolves Within Star Harvey Guillén on Whodunit Film and Improv

It's not every day when you get such a dynamic comedy land on your doorstep, which is what happened to star Harvey Guillén when he got cast in Josh Ruben's Werewolves Within. Based on the Ubisoft video game of the same name, the film follows a group of townsfolk terrorized by werewolves on a twist on the whodunnit genre. I spoke with the star about working with Ruben, acclimating to the remote nature of cabin life, and the opportunity to use improv in the film.
TV & VideosDecider

Where to Watch ‘Werewolves Within:’ When Will the Horror Comedy Be on Streaming?

Comedian Sam Richardson is going from the White House on Veep to a small town that’s (possibly) infested with werewolves in the new horror-comedy film, Werewolves Within. Based on the video game of the same name, Werewolves Within stars Richardson as a forest ranger who takes on a new assignment in the remote city of Beaverfield. He befriends a friendly mail person named Cecily (Milana Vayntrub), who gives him the lowdown on the town drama over a proposed gas pipeline. But politics quickly take a back seat when a mysterious creature starts terrorizing the town. It’s a delicate balance of ridiculous slapstick comedy and tension-filled murder mystery, but director Josh Ruben and screenwriter Mishna Wolff pull it off beautifully.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Werewolves Within (2021)

Starring Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Michael Chernus, Michaela Watkins, Cheyenne Jackson, Harvey Guillén, George Basil, Anni Krueger, Sarah Burns, Wayne Duvall, Catherine Curtin, Rebecca Henderson, and Glenn Fleshler. SYNOPSIS:. When a proposed pipeline creates hostilities between residents of a small town, a newly-arrived forest ranger must keep the peace after...
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

James Corden talks making mistakes, power of forgiveness in new movie

James Corden might be voicing an animated rabbit in the sequel "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" but it was the film's larger message that resonated with the star. The late-night host reflected on how the movie's larger themes of making mistakes, forgiveness, and growth are important lessons for the children and adults who will watch the film.
Video GamesComicBook

Werewolves Within Star Harvey Guillen on Crafting His Character and the Film's Impressive Ensemble

The upcoming murder-mystery film Werewolves Within, based on the Ubisoft game of the same name, explores what happens when a group of townspeople and their paranoia gets the best of them when a series of violent crimes starts to unfold, leading them all to start turning on each other to figure out who could be responsible for the murders. As the title implies, some think that a werewolf is responsible, resulting in a hilarious experience in which each of the distinctly different characters comes to their own conclusions. Star Harvey Guillén recently shared his excitement about developing his character and the hilarious ensemble he shared the screen with. Werewolves Within hits theaters on June 25th and Digital Rental and VOD on July 2nd.
Video GamesMovieWeb

Werewolves Within Review: A Hilarious Horror Whodunit

Ubisoft's hit whodunit video game gets an equally successful big screen adaptation. Werewolves Within is a cheeky horror comedy that delights from start to finish. The film has an aw shucks, nice guy trapped in a small town with a feral killer on the loose. He's forced to survive the night, while trying to figure out which of the oddball residents is the carnivorous culprit. Werewolves Within never takes itself too seriously. The film cleverly mashes up standard horror tropes with slick direction and perfectly-timed, humorous cast reactions.
Video Gamesthefilmstage.com

Werewolves Within Review: Witty Videogame Adaptation Brings Satirical Chaos and Carnage

If not for a Ubisoft logo revealing the game company as a producer of Werewolves Within, I would be wondering what the point of buying licensing rights was since this adaptation isn’t even set in medieval times. I’m not sure there’s more that sets it apart from other variations on Mafia (the deduction party game created in 1986 by Dimitry Davidoff before getting a fresh spin as Werewolf by Andrew Plotkin in 1997 and more recently appropriated into the online sensation Among Us) since I’ve never played the VR title, but it appears anyone could just write a murder mystery populated by over-the-top paranoids without worrying about already existing IP. I guess if you already own that IP anyway, though, why not utilize it for cross-media synergy?
Video GamesComicBook

Sam Richardson Talks Werewolves Within, Fangoria, and the Future of Detroiters

Thanks to scene-stealing roles in Veep and Promising Young Woman, as well as the hilarious Detroiters TV series, which he starred in and co-created, Sam Richardson is understandably known for his comedic efforts. With his latest film, Werewolves Within, he not only had to embrace the sillier side of a town turning on each other in fear of a werewolf, but he also had to channel his action-movie chops to use weapons at his disposal to defend himself for the film's more horrifying elements. Despite this being somewhat new territory professionally, Richardson is a long-time fan of horror, which makes not only this new film but also him gracing the cover of Fangoria feeling like a dream come true. Werewolves Within hits theaters on June 25th and VOD on July 2nd.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Sam Richardson on Breaking The Mold for Black Characters In “Werewolves Within”

There’s an early episode of 30 Rock where Tracy Jordan tries to maintain his street cred, so he goes through great pains to seem “not normal” (which isn’t that hard for him in the first place) by getting a face tattoo. Conversely, someone who embraces his total normalness is actor and comedian Sam Richardson. He’s the straight man who gets the laughs and the face you remember. He’s boyishly handsome, exudes good nature and the perfect fit for comedy. His show Detroiters, his role on Veep as Richard Splett and his many guest appearances on series and films showcases his excellent comedic timing.
Video GamesVillage Voice

‘Werewolves Within’ Kills Good Humor with Cliché

At first blush, you shouldn’t care that the new comedy-horror indie Werewolves Within is based on a VR video game, and is produced by the French gaming company Ubisoft. The film freely launches into a precision-timed farce mode, in which a guileless replacement Forest Service ranger (Sam Richardson) arrives in an intensely conflicted but super-cute Vermont town, which has been simultaneously invaded by a fracking company, a subpopulation of wealthy urban forever-tourists, and, apparently, a lycanthrope.