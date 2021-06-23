New movies: ‘Werewolves Within’ will make you laugh — and shriek
Movie theaters are clearing a path for “F9,” the latest entry in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. Wise decision. But if you’re looking for something other than that hot-roddin’ hit, here are alternatives that include some that debuted at the recent Tribeca Film Festival, one that’s streaming via the Frameline film festival, and a horror/comedy that works on both counts. There’s even a rom-com that’s not your average rom-com on Netflix. Read on.www.marinij.com