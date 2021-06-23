Cancel
Environment

Climate change assessment outlines threats to Greater Yellowstone Area

By BRETT FRENCH french@billingsgazette.com
Sidney Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s weather in and around the Greater Yellowstone Area seems like a predictor of what’s to come in a future plagued by climate change. Montana and Wyoming have seen record high temperatures as thermometers spiked into the 100s already this spring. Several wildland fires have broken out. Streamflows peaked early as reservoirs ended spring runoff several feet lower than normal. Fishing restrictions due to low water have already been enacted on the Ruby River.

