Alcorn County, MS

Alcorn County deputy shoots, kills suspect

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago
Caldwell

CORINTH • An Alcorn County standoff Wednesday morning ended when an armed man reportedly lunged at a deputy sheriff and was fatally shot.

Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said deputies were called to a County Road 742 home around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, on a disturbance call. The first deputy on the scene came across Robert Alan Blackburn, 39, of Corinth who was armed with a knife.

The deputy tried several times to get Blackburn to drop the knife, but he refused. The officer deployed his Taser, but it was ineffective, After spraying him with pepper spray, the suspect ran into the woods.

Caldwell said Blackburn returned about 30 minutes later and was still armed. A second deputy fired his Taser, which also had no effect on the suspect.

"Blackburn then raised the knife and lunged at the deputies," Caldwell said. "At that time an Alcorn County deputy fired one round with his service weapon striking Blackburn."

The deputies administered first aid to Blackburn until an ambulance arrived. Blackburn was transported to Magnolia Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has contacted and will take over the investigation.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
