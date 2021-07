If ever there was a year for students to have opinions, it was the 2019-20 school year. Annually, the New York Times challenges teens across the world to put their thoughts to paper in a “Student Editorial Contest.” More than 11,000 entries are received from talented – and thoughtful – young writers around the globe. In 450 words or less, students must state their opinion on an issue relevant to their lives or society. They must site reliable sources within their article as well.