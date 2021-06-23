Clear & Comfortable

High pressure over the Susquehanna Valley will bring us another clear and comfortably cool night with lows in the 50s. Look for another great day on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and low humidity. As the high moves east, our winds will turn and come out of the south. Highs should top 80 on Friday but the humidity will remain in check, but expect it to feel more summer like with highs in the 80s to near 90 and high humidity stating Saturday and into the middle of next week. While there will be the pop up thundershowers around each after noon most of the time will be dry. Looks for high chances of rain and storms later in the week and the start of the July 4th weekend. More comfortable air may return later next weekend.