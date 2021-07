You have the perfect car wax for protection and some paint job shine. Maybe you even dipped into the world of polish to prep your car's paint for wax, but you don't have a glaze. Maybe you didn't even know car glaze was a thing. Well, it is, and it can really help your car's paintwork pop. Below are our top car glaze picks for every budget and any car based on first-hand experience with each product. Definitely read on to learn more about glaze and tips for how to use it for the best car paint finish results.