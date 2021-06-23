Acura Explains Thinking Behind TSX Type S, Details Engine

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most beloved American sports cars of all time and continues to enjoy a massively loyal following across the nation. Not only are Corvettes known for their impressive performance, but classic models have become highly collectible, and rare models regularly sell for big money. First-generation Corvettes from the sixties are particularly sought after, and split-window cars are in particularly high demand. This example from 1963 is estimated to be the very last split-window coupe and bears the production body number #10594 (only 10,594 coupes were ever built). Listed on eBay, the seller is asking for a cool $500,000 for this piece of American history.