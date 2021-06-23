Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM MST At 317 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Quartzsite, or 27 miles south of Parker, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include Quartzsite. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 6 and 25. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 31 and 34. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 97 and 128.alerts.weather.gov