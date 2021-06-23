Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

F9: Sung Kang Reveals What Was Different About Playing Han Again

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter over a year delay due to the pandemic, F9 is finally hitting theatres everywhere this weekend. The movie will see the return of franchise favorites like Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, but the return that has people especially excited is Sung Kang as Han. The character originally died in The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, but returned for Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6, which all took place before the third movie. In the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6, Han's death was retconned to be done by Jason Statham's character, Deckard Shaw. The "Justice For Han" fan campaign became a huge movement, especially after Toretto's crew teamed up with Shaw, seemingly forgetting that he killed their friend. Now, eight years later his last appearance, Han is back! Recently, Kang spoke to ComicBook.com about his return and explained what was different about filming this time around.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Sung Kang
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Jason Statham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious 6#Fomo#Frito
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

F9: The Fast Saga Movie Review

“F9: The Fast Saga” is the latest entry into the franchise started by “The Fast and the Furious” in 2001, which has been really inconsistent in its naming of each subsequent sequel. Vin Diesel returns as Dominic Toretto, a drag racer turned thief turned unofficial secret agent. He’s joined by his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), sister Mia (Jordana Brewster), and friends Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) in going on missions to save the world, missions that always involve driving cars fast and dangerously, “furiously” if you will.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The One Thing Paul Walker & Vin Diesel Promised Each Other Before He Died

Paul Walker was a huge part of the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor played Brian O'Conner for the first seven films in the series, up until his untimely death in 2013. Walker and his co-star Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the franchise, became close friends as they worked on the movies together—so close, in fact, that Diesel is the godfather of Walker's only daughter, Meadow Walker. Since his friend and co-star died in a car accident, Diesel has ensured that Walker's memory lives on, both on screen and off. In the films, Walker makes posthumous appearances and Diesel even named his youngest daughter Pauline Sinclair in his friend's honor. Recently, Diesel revealed a promise he and Walker made to each other years ago that he plans to stick to. Read on to find out one more way Diesel is honoring Walker.
Moviespeeblesshirenews.com

Vin Diesel: I will always cherish my memories with Paul Walker

Vin Diesel said his friendship with Paul Walker is what he treasures most from his time working on the Fast & Furious franchise. Diesel and Walker developed a close bond while the action films made them global superstars. Diesel is godfather to Walker’s daughter, Meadow, and named his own daughter...
MoviesGamespot

F9: How Han Is Alive In The Fast And Furious Movies

How is Han alive? That's the main question we've been asking ourselves ever since the character was revealed to be in , the ninth movie in the Fast and Furious saga (tenth, if you count Hobbs and Shaw). We had : Was Han a robot? Was he secretly a god? Would we really be meeting Han's long-lost brother, Shawn? Now that we've seen F9, we know the truth--and we can share it with you.
Movies/Film

Every ‘Fast and Furious’ Film Ranked From Worst to Best, Including ‘F9’

F9 has finally hit theaters, and you know what that means: it’s time to fire up a new ranking of the entire Fast and Furious franchise so far. Ranking these movies from worst to best is a brand new concept that has never been done before on /Film or anywhere else on the entire Internet, so please take a minute to familiarize yourself with this unheard-of concept, and then dive in to discover the definitive order of these ridiculous, lovable, and utterly insane action movies.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

F9’s Justin Lin Was ‘Baffled’ And ‘Upset’ Over Han, But Knows How He’ll Get Justice For Han

The coming release of F9 brings the highly anticipated return of Sung Kang’s Han Lue following the social media movement #JusticeForHan. Since the F9 trailer shockingly revealed Kang’s involvement in the next Fast and Furious movie and promised “justice is coming” for the Tokyo Drift character, the plotline has become one of the most hotrod topics of the coming film that coincides with director Justin Lin’s return to the franchise.
Moviesgeekculture.co

Geek Interview: Justin Lin And Sung Kang Talk #JusticeForHan And Asian Representation In Hollywood

Fans of the Fast and Furious franchise already know director Justin Lin. While the 49-year-old Taiwanese-born American director did not kick start the popular series, he directed the third one, Tokyo Drift (2006), and cemented the franchise as a global powerhouse with the fourth through the sixth entry, turning the American racing series into a globetrotting action/heist adventure series.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Exact Moment F9’s Justin Lin Realized He Was Going To Resurrect Sung Kang’s Han

The newest entry in the Fast & Furious franchise is almost here, and while there's a lot that fans are certainly going to be surprised by, one of the film's biggest reveals has been known for over a year. The character of Han, played by Sung Kang, is back from the dead. Fans have wanted Justice for Han for years, and they're finally about to get it, though it seems Justice for Han could have taken a somewhat different form. Listen to the director's comments in the video above.
Video GamesEsquire

What the F9 Post-Credits Scene Means for Han—and the Future of the Fast Franchise

What's the greatest thing about F9? Is it the magnets? The fact that they finally go to outer space? No, it’s the return of Han. His reveal was a heartwarming one—not going to lie, I got a little teary eyed when Sung Kang first saunters on screen in the theater—but if you’re a Han fan boy, you might have felt as though his part was a little small in F9. Fortunately, according to F9’s mid-credits scene, we’ll probably be seeing more of Han in the future.
MoviesModesto Bee

How the ‘F9’ team sought justice for Han and shaped the franchise’s future

In the $6 billion-grossing "Fast & Furious" franchise, now 10 films strong, all roads lead back to one potent concept-slash-marketing hook: family. But 15 years ago, as franchise lore goes, the fateful highway that carried Justin Lin and Sung Kang to their destiny after making the third film led to ... an Arby's off the I-5.
Moviesworldofreel.com

Vin Diesel Confirms Fast and Furious 10 and 11 to Begin Filming Next January

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel is claiming that the final two installments of the franchise will start filming next year. Why wouldn’t they add two more movies to this neverending muckraker of a franchise — the ninth installment just opened with a pandemic-era record $70 million at the weekend box-office.
Movies/Film

Han’s ‘F9’ Return Was So Secret That Sung Kang Didn’t Even Tell His Wife

The death of Han (Sung Kang) in the Fast and Furious franchise is one of the series’ single most important moments. It sparked the #JusticeForHan movement, has been depicted numerous times from several different angles across multiple movies, and Han’s impending doom cast a melancholy shadow over the films set before that event on the franchise’s complex timeline.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Sung Kang, Justin Lin Talk Getting #JusticeForHan in 'F9'

When the first trailer for ‘F9’ debuted in 2019, there was a collective gasp/squeal/scream among the “Fast” family when Sung Kang’s Han Lue made a surprise appearance at the clip’s end, with snack bag in hand. Fans have been in a state of perpetual mourning since the ultra-cool (and always-hungry)...
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Justice For Han: Here's What F9's Midcredits Scene Could Mean For the Future

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The Fast & Furious franchise last had a midcredits scene in 2013's Fast & Furious 6, so we don't blame you for wondering if F9 would follow suit. Yes, F9 has a midcredits scene, and the implications it has for the franchise's final two films have us more excited than ever. In the scene, we see Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, who was last seen in the 2019 spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, "interrogating" an unknown hostage. When Deckard is interrupted by a knock on the door, he's surprised to find Sung Kang's Han waiting for him on the other side. To truly amp up the drama, the scene then cuts to black.
MoviesSFGate

'Fast & Furious' Fan-Favorite Sung Kang Talks Making His Return in 'F9'

The “Fast & Furious” franchise has made it very clear — through nine films, a theatrical spinoff series and roughly $6 billion at the worldwide box office — that family is everything. Perhaps the most undeniable member of that family is Sung Kang, the actor whom fans single-handedly resurrected through social media fanfare.