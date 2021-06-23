Cancel
WATCH: Matt Manning gets first MLB win as Detroit Tigers top St. Louis Cardinals

Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in three runs, Matt Manning notched his first major league victory and the host Detroit Tigers topped the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Wednesday.

Schoop’s long ball was his 10th this month and 15th of the season. Daz Cameron also homered and scored two runs for the Tigers, who have won three straight. Willi Castro added two hits and scored a run.

Manning (1-1), making his second career start and first at home, gave up two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Cardinals starter John Gant (4-6) lasted just three-plus innings. He gave up three runs on two hits but also walked four batters. Gant leads the majors in walks issued with 48.

Nolan Arenado homered for the Cardinals while Lars Nootbaar contributed his first major-league hit, a triple, and scored a run.

Arenado led off the second by blasting a Manning curveball over the left-center field wall.

Gant walked the first two batters in the bottom of the inning. A fielder’s choice and two groundouts allowed him to escape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GV1fc_0adRq0aE00 Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Nootbaar ripped his triple to center with one out in the third. He scored on Tommy Edman’s infield single.

Gant got into more trouble in the third and wasn’t so fortunate. He walked Jake Rogers and Akil Baddoo before Schoop smacked his two-run double to right-center.

Schoop was left stranded but the Tigers took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Cameron clobbered a Gant changeup over the left-field wall.

Schoop extended the lead in the fifth off Ryan Helsley when he blasted a 3-2 fastball just over the left field fence.

Detroit made it 5-2 in the sixth. Castro led off with a single and Isaac Paredes reached on a fielder’s choice play when Castro beat a throw to second. After a Rogers sacrifice, Baddoo slapped a single to right to knock in Castro. Paredes was thrown out at the plate on the play.

Cameron scored in the eighth on Paredes’ sacrifice fly.

–Field Level Media

