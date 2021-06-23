Cleveland Indians’ Aaron Civale out 4-5 weeks with finger sprain

Cancel
The Cleveland Indians have suffered another blow to their starting rotation, as right-hander Aaron Civale is expected to miss the next four to five weeks because of a sprained middle finger on his pitching hand.

Per MLB.com, Civale will not throw for the next week or two, with his return estimated to occur in late July or early August.

Civale met with a hand specialist one day after departing Monday’s game against the Chicago Cubs early with two outs in the fifth and a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard, one out shy of qualifying for his major league best 11th win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GV1fc_0adRpzw900 Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Civale, who turned 26 earlier this month, is 10-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 15 starts this season, the best of his three big league campaigns.

This becomes the latest injury to beset Indians starters. Right-hander Zach Plesac (fractured thumb) went on the 10-day injured list on May 25 and fellow righty Shane Bieber (shoulder) also went on IL on June 14.

–Field Level Media

