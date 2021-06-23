Cancel
Chris Paul plans Game 3 return for Phoenix Suns against Los Angeles Clippers

Chris Paul is set to make his return to the Phoenix Suns’ lineup for Thursday’s Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Clippers barring a last-minute setback, according to a report by Yahoo Sports.

Paul missed the first two games of the series after testing positive for COVID-19 despite reportedly being vaccinated.

The 36-year-old, 10-time All-NBA guard was stellar in the Suns’ four-game sweep of the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals before testing positive. He shot 62.7 percent from the field to average 25.5 points per game, along with 10.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

The Suns still fared well in Paul’s absence as they took a 2-0 series lead over the Clippers.

Yahoo reported that Paul passed a cardio exam, the final step to clearing the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

–Field Level Media

