Harrisburg Mural Festival kicks off with 20 planter boxes painted by Harrisburg natives
Sprocket MuralWorks teamed up with Tri-County Community Action to line Derry and Market Street with 20 planter boxes and the first project for Harrisburg Mural Festival. The organizations invited local artists to paint them, 17 of which are native to Harrisburg. It’s an effort to celebrate the community, its culture and the people living within it – all the while beautifying the neighborhood through colorful, uplifting artwork and flowers.www.local21news.com