Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Says He's Battling Cancer

On one of his Twitch streams, Blink-182 singer Mark Hoppus has commented on his current health status regarding his cancer treatment, stating chemotherapy is making him sick. As you may recall, Blink-182’s frontman Mark Hoppus has shared a story on his Instagram not long ago and announced he has cancer. He revealed that he has been fighting against cancer for the last three months, stating he has months of treatment ahead of him. After the sad news revealed, his friends and several musicians showed their support for Hoppus including his bandmate Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge.