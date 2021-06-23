Cancel
Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Conservatorship: ‘I’m So Angry’

By Samantha Benitz
In Touch Weekly
 7 days ago
Britney Spears broke her silence about her conservatorship in a passionate speech given via Zoom during a court hearing on Wednesday, June 23.

“I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy,” the pop star, 39, told the judge while taking the stand to speak on her own behalf. “If I said that enough, maybe I’d become happy … I’m in shock. I’m traumatized … I’m so angry it’s insane.”

“I’m scared of people. I don’t trust people with what I’ve been through,” Spears continued. “It’s not OK to force me to do anything I want to do … I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

Reps for Britney, Jamie and the Bessemer Trust did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Story is developing …

