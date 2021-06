England will host Germany on Tuesday at Wembley in Euro 2020’s round of 16 after Joachim Löw’s side drew 2-2 with Hungary last night.After a frantic evening of football which saw the table change multiple times, they finished second behind France. Their total of four points was the same as Portugal, but they had defeated them in the group stage and thus finished higher.And former England defender and now-pundit Gary Neville has weighed in with who he would select for the match, with a side different from what many would have expected.Germany’s wing-backs have been the key to their...