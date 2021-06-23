Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock Futures Open Flat After S&P 500 Snaps Two-Day Winning Streak

By Hannah Miao, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock futures opened flat in overnight trading after the market's comeback rally hit a speedbump on Wednesday. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 44 points, or 0.13%. S&P 500 futures ticked 0.09% higher and Nasdaq 100 futures edged up 0.12%. The S&P 500 snapped a two-day winning streak...

www.nbcsandiego.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Prices#S P 500#Interest Rates#Dow#Nasdaq Composite#Exxon Mobil#Occidental Petroleum#Devon Energy#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Congressional#Darden Restaurants#Nike#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Tesla
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stockstalkmarkets.com

Stocks Close Flat After S&P, Nasdaq Nab Fresh Intraday Highs

The major indexes gave back most of their midday gains to settle flat on Tuesday, but not before the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit another set of intraday highs -- the former logging its fourth-straight record peak, and the latter its second. The indexes also just barely eked out fresh closing highs as well. The Dow, meanwhile, erased a triple-digit lead to finish the day with a quiet nine-point pop. Investors kept an eye on surging home prices for April, better-than-expected consumer confidence reading for June, and a swell in the financial sector, thanks to several banks hiking quarterly dividends. However, some anxieties over the spreading Delta variant of Covid-19, paired with investors taking a step back during the relatively quiet summer months, may have ultimately put some weight on markets.
StocksStreet.Com

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Ease From Record Highs, Dow Flat After ADP Jobs Data

Global stocks peel back from all-time highs, but look on pace for the strongest first half performance since 1998. Nasdaq paces Wall Street gains with a 5.7% June advance, while the S&P 500 leads with a first half gain of around 14.22%. The U.S. dollar is set for its biggest...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Flat as Second Quarter Winds Down

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are down over 30 points ahead of the bell, as Wall Street prepares to close out a successful second quarter and first-half of the year. S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures are inching lower as well, following several consecutive days of intraday highs. Meanwhile, according to the ADP employment report, a better-than-expected 692,000 private-sector jobs were added in June.
Stockseconomies.com

US stocks open mixed, S&P 500 hits record high

The US stock indices opened mixed on Wednesday, ahead of key economic data in the US later this week. Investors are focused on the progress in the $1.2 trillion US infrastructure spending agreement. The US Department of Labor will release the monthly jobs report later this week, amid expectations of...
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Sensex, Nifty Snap two consecutive winning days dragged by the banks

India’s stock indexes ended their two-day winning streak, led by selling pressure on stocks in banking and financial services. The benchmarks traded on a positive note for most of the day on the strength of index heavyweights Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance industries and Maruti Suzuki. However, late selling pressure on ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance bank stocks wiped out all of the intraday gains. The Sensex fell 426 points from the day’s high and the Nifty 50 Index fell below its psychologically important level of 15,750.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks break 4-day winning streak on virus fears

* Morgan Stanley says EM stocks are 2% off its target. * S&P cuts growth forecast for some Asian economies. * Russian rouble edges up; CS expects 100bps interest rate hike. June 29 (Reuters) - A slide in Chinese shares pushed an index of emerging markets stocks into the red for the first time in five days on Tuesday, with rising coronavirus cases denting sentiment across markets.
Stocksfxempire.com

US Stock Futures Retreat after Monday’s Tech Stock Rally Sends S&P and NASDAQ to Record Highs

U.S. stock index futures are edging lower early Tuesday after the benchmark S&P 500 Index and tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite finished at record highs the previous session. Shares of Morgan Stanley advanced 3% during extended trading after the company said it will double its quarterly dividend. The bank also announced a $12 billion stock buy back program. The announcement follows last week’s stress tests by the Federal Reserve, which all 23 banks tested passed. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also announced dividend increases, CNBC reported.
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

S&P 500 hits new high in opening as bank stocks advance

Jun 29 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 Index hit a new record high shortly after the Wall Street open on Tuesday, boosted by the advance of major U.S. banks as investors weighed consumer confidence figures at a context of higher inflation and a rise in COVID-19 cases in Asia. At...
StocksBusiness Insider

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed After S&P 500 Hits New High

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade. The Dow Jones dropped 150 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged to record highs on Monday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE:EPAC) The S&P CoreLogic...
Stocksinvesting.com

Opening Bell: Futures, Stocks Mixed On Rate Uncertainty, COVID Spike; USD Flat

Delta variant threatens summer travel, leading to selloff in sector shares. Bitcoin moves higher but technicals suggest longer-term trend is lower. US futures for the Dow Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 started the trading week off higher, while European stocks fluctuated, after a mixed Asian session on Monday. Market indecision is being driven by off-again, on-again concerns of rising inflation and uncertainty about the timing of the Fed's stance on how transitory the economic phenomenon might be and the timeframe for tightening of the loosest monetary policy in history.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P futures stall at all-time high

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow dips 0.17%, S&P off 0.05%, Nasdaq up 0.16%. June 28 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 paused at an all-time high on Monday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of data on the health of a U.S. labor market recovery and corporate earnings later in the week.
Stocksbusinesshala.com

U.S. Stock Futures Hover After S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Records

In Europe, the Stockx Europe 600 was down less than 0.1% in morning trading as gains in the energy and materials sectors were balanced by losses in the consumer staples and utility sectors. The UK’s FTSE 100, which is dominated by large international businesses, climbed 0.3%. Other stock indices in...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit All-Time Highs; Snap Is A Stock Market Leader

The stock market turned in a solid performance Thursday, as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 marched to all-time highs. Tech giants PayPal (PYPL) and Roku (ROKU) are in or near buy zones as more technology stocks pick up the pace. The Nasdaq advanced 0.7%. The S&P 500 gained 0.6%, while the Dow Jones industrials…
StocksForbes

Snap’s Stock To Gain On Content?

Snap’s stock (NYSE: SNAP) has gained 288% since the end of 2019 and 26% since the end of 2020 to $63 currently. The stock has risen gradually since the Q1 2021 earnings, bar a small dip in first half of May which was in sync with the overall market. For Q1 2021 the company recorded a revenue rise of 66% y-o-y to $770 million while the operating cash flow improved by $131 million to $137 million. DAU’s were 280 million in Q1 2021, an increase of 51 million (22% y-o-y). The company continued to experience traction in its content offering. In March, over 125 million Snapchatters used Spotlight, a platform surfacing the most entertaining Snaps from the community. They also launched Spotlight in three new countries-India, Mexico, and Brazil-making it live in a total of 14 countries.
Stocksnewagebd.net

Stocks snap 5-day rally

Dhaka stocks took a breather on Tuesday after gaining in the previous five consecutive sessions as investors went for share sales to book profits while many others continued buying shares of textile companies. DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, dropped by 0.32 per cent, or 19.67 points,...
StocksPosted by
The Independent

FTSE 100 advances after record CBI data, Asian stocks open mix as Sensex trades flat

London’s FTSE 100 climbed higher on Tuesday, helped by a recovery in property stocks and oil majors, while a record UK factory activity data strengthened the hopes of economic recovery among investors.The blue-chip index closed 28 points higher, or 0.4 per cent, at 7,090 on Tuesday. While the domestically focused FTSE 250 closed up 0.8 per cent.British Land and Land Securities were the top gainers on the benchmark, up by 4.4 and 3.1 per cent respectively, as both received upgrades from JP Morgan in hopes of recovery as the UK reopens. Data released on Tuesday showed that the UK manufacturing...