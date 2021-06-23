Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Late Drop Leaves Stock Market Little Changed As One Sector Makes Some Noise

By JUAN CARLOS ARANCIBIA
Investor's Business Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe air went out of the stock market late Wednesday, as indexes slid in the final half-hour to reduce or erase the day's gains. It's not that there was much air in the market to begin with. The Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 rose no more than 0.5% in the first hour of trading,…

www.investors.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stock Market#Nasdaq Composite#S P 500#Indexes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Stocks Little Changed But A Turnaround May Be Near

Stocks finished the day little changed, with the S&P 500 index up higher by roughly 3 bps. The rotation seemed to be in perfect alignment again today as the technology sector had risen just enough to keep the declines in the reflation trade from pulling the index down. If we...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Stocksinsider-voice.com

US Stock Futures Change Little as Market Closes a Winning First Half

US stock futures changed little Tuesday night as the market prepares to close out a winning first half of 2021 and a second quarter. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 14 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.08%. Futures on the Nasdaq-100 rose 0.18%. Wednesday is the last...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Lifting Broader Tuesday Markets Higher

Technology stocks pushed ahead of other market sectors Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Sector SPDR ETF rising 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advanced 0.4%. In company news, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) declined almost 14% after an Alembic Global downgrade of the spaceliner company to neutral from overweight previously. Genasys (GNSS)...
StocksInvestorPlace

Salesforce Stock Is One To Buy Not for Today’s Market but for Tomorrow’s

There’s a distinct pattern to the action of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) stock. When it makes a big acquisition, the shares fall, relative to the NASDAQ average. As the acquisition is absorbed, CRM stock rockets ahead of the average. Then, Salesforce makes another deal. This happened with Mulesoft in 2018. Then again...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) - P/E: 6.68. This quarter, BM Technologies experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.18 in Q4 and is now 0.25. BM Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock. This quarter, China...
StocksBayStreet.ca

Asia Little Changed

Advertisment Stocks in Asia-Pacific were muted on Monday, as Hong Kong saw a shorter trading day following a morning pause due to severe weather conditions. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 docked 18.16 points, or 0.1%, to 29,048.02. The Japanese yen traded at 110.68 per U.S. dollar after last week’s weakening...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Dragging Broader Markets Lower Monday

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was down 3.1%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.05 to $73.00 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.32 to $74.86 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.12 higher at $3.62 per 1 million BTU.
StocksZacks.com

What to make of stock market catalysts this summer

Is the stock market in a summertime consolidation period? Is the bull trend still in tact? For answers to these and other questions now, we bring in Zacks Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank. 1. John, what do you think about these?. 2. How broad is the consolidation and...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Little Changed Following Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - Stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Wednesday before eventually ending the session little changed. Despite the choppy trading, the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up to a new record closing high. The major averages finished the day on opposite sides of the...
Marketsmorningstar.com

London Stocks Seen Little Changed, PMI Data in Focus

London Stocks Seen Opening Little Changed, PMI Data in Focus. 0648 GMT - The FTSE 100 index is expected to open little changed, up just 0.5 points, according to IG, having closed Tuesday at 7090.01. U.K. stocks look set to underperform their European counterparts, with investors nervous ahead of a Bank of England meeting Thursday. After the U.S. Federal Reserve last week unexpectedly forecast rate rises in 2023, there are concerns that the BOE may similarly warn of possible future rate rises and scaling back of quantitative easing. Investors will therefore watch flash U.K. purchasing managers' survey data at 0830 GMT closely. House builder Berkeley will be watched after it said profit and revenue rose for fiscal 2021 and proposed an additional shareholder return. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)
StocksHerald & Review

This One Stock Market Chart Will Make You a Smarter Investor

Have you ever wondered how different asset classes have performed from year to year? And more importantly, what are the ways that you could benefit from that knowledge?. The Callan Periodic Table of Investment Returns gives you exactly that information. But also baked into this chart are valuable lessons that can help make you a smarter investor in these three ways.
StocksCNBC

Stock index futures are little changed after Nasdaq closes at record

U.S. stock index futures were little changed during overnight trading on Tuesday, after the S&P 500 closed just shy of a new record. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 28 points. S&P 500 futures were flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.07%. All three major averages...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Twilio Stock Is One Of Needham's Top Sector Picks

Following a recent pullback, Twilio Inc’s (NYSE:TWLO) shares offer an attractive entry point, according to Needham. The Twilio Analyst: Ryan Koontz initiated coverage of Twilio with a Buy rating and $430 price target. The Twilio Thesis: The consensus revenue estimates for the company appear “easily achievable,” and the easing of...