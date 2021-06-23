RuPaul Spills the Tea on Her Fav Fashion Moments Ahead of ‘All Stars’ Premiere
Season after season Ru Paul’s Drag Race contestants serve looks that leave us slayed. Some of the most fabulous fashion on the show however, is dished by RuPaul herself. Since 1992, RuPaul has collaborated with Filipino-American fashion designer Zaldy Goco (commonly known as “Zaldy”) in creating some of the most stunning runway ensembles on television. RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 was no less iconic. Here are some of the top fashion picks of the season selected by RuPaul herself.talentrecap.com