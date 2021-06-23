RuPaul Spills the Tea on Her Fav Fashion Moments Ahead of ‘All Stars’ Premiere

When it comes to what fans should expect from this season of All Stars, not even the queens are entirely sure. "I have no idea," Pandora shared with a laugh. "I think the best thing about this season is that everyone really came in hungry for it. We had all been in the quarantine and everyone wanted to perform, so it's going to be a really entertaining season." "Entertaining" is an understatement for a season featuring some of the franchise's biggest personalities, including Silky.