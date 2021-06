Prada top, $715; Prada skirt, $1,100; Prada bag, $1,050; Prada shoes, $800. Hopefully you caught my story last week on the flurry of events surrounding the opening of the Prada Outdoor Pop-Up at Neiman Marcus NorthPark. The luxury brand is hosting a series of pop-ups in select cities across the country focusing on four settings: garden, coast, mountain, and snow. Just in time for summer, Neiman Marcus NorthPark is hosting the “Coast” edition comprised of a series of beachy vignettes. You’ll find games on the Prada blue sand (cornhole anyone?), a lifeguard stand, and chairs for lounging. Oh, and lest I forget the towering Prada tent — one of the few things not for sale in the immersive pop-up.