Third “Wolf Creek,” “Wog Boy” Coming

The Outback remains deadly for outsiders in the survival-horror franchise’s latest installment. Variety reports that WOLF CREEK 3 will begin shooting late this year on South Australian locations, with Altitude Film Sales grabbing worldwide sales rights outside Australia/New Zealand. Rachele Wiggins, an award-winning producer (the 2019 feature BEAST NO MORE) and director (the sci-fi short SLICE OF LIFE) will helm the movie from a script by Duncan Samarasinghe, with John Jarratt reprising the role of the homicidal Mick Taylor. This time, it’s an American family on a dream vacation to the Australian Outback who run afoul of Taylor, with the two children escaping the attack and hunted by Taylor across the countryside.