Third “Wolf Creek,” “Wog Boy” Coming

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA late 2021 South Australian shoot has been set for a third installment in the “Wolf Creek” horror franchise with Rachele Wiggins taking over from Greg McLean in the director’s chair. The new film sees an American family on a dream trip to the outback and soon draws the attention...

www.darkhorizons.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Giannopoulos
Person
John Jarratt
Person
Mick Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wog#South Australian#American#Aussie#Greek
