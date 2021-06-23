Third “Wolf Creek,” “Wog Boy” Coming

Though Showtime's Dexter would carry on for eight total seasons, for many viewers of the series it was its fourth season and John Lithgow as the Trinity Killer that marked the apex of the entire show. The producers of the series know that you loved and are bringing back Lithgow to Primetime Emmy winning role for the upcoming ninth season. Deadline reports that the actor will "make a short but decisive appearance" in the revival of the drama and may only film for a day or so. Fans will no doubt recall how frequently Michael C. Hall's Dexter spoke to characters that weren't actually there, giving Lithgow’s Arthur Mitchell a prime place to come back.