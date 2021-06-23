Q&A: Supporting Teens as They Navigate Post-Pandemic Re-Entry

It’s a cliche at this point to say that the pandemic altered the way we live our lives. College and high school education were hit the hardest, alongside many other fields of society. Students everywhere stopped taking classes in classrooms and started taking them in their bedrooms. Teachers had to completely reformulate end-of-the-year units and activities. And though we all crossed our fingers and hoped for the best, the last year of education has been spent primarily online as well. With this change came a myriad of side effects and habits — sleeping through a Zoom lecture, skipping assignments due to burnout, sitting with the camera off and trying to interact as little as possible. After a year’s worth of these habits, even the most diligent students might find it hard to adapt to an in-person environment again.