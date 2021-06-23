Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

Q&A: Supporting Teens as They Navigate Post-Pandemic Re-Entry

By Audrey Breen
virginia.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the school year moves into the summer months and teens continue to emerge from the restrictive nature of the pandemic, experts are focusing on the specific needs adolescents have as they navigate this unique time. University of Virginia faculty members Nancy Deutsch, the Linda K. Bunker Professor of Education...

news.virginia.edu
#Re Entry#Homelessness#Adolescence#Mental Health#Pandemic#Q A#University Of Virginia#Uva
Aurora, COToledo Blade

Pandemic takes toll on teens

AURORA, Colo. — After two suicidal crises during pandemic isolation, 16-year-old Zach Sampson feels stronger but worries his social skills have gone stale. Amara Bhatia has overcome her pandemic depression but the teen feels worn down, in a state of “neutralness.” Virginia Shipp is adjusting but says returning to normal “is kind of unnormal for me.’’
Public HealthCollege Media Network

Pandemic work flexibility should continue post-pandemic

As life starts to become post-pandemic, jobs and schools should continue to be flexible as they were in the last year and a half. Many jobs are now asking their employees to come back to work just as many universities are asking their students back for in-person learning. Jobs and school should continue to be flexible. People who prefer to be remote should be able to stay remote.
Mental HealthKATU.com

Help for COVID Re-entry Anxiety

With the state about to open back up after many months of COVID restrictions, some people are feeling a little anxious about that. Robin Henderson, PsyD, Executive Director for Providence Behavioral Health in Oregon, joined us to offer some helpful advice. If you need mental wellness support, call Providence Behavioral...
Santa Barbara County, CAmontecitojournal.net

Town Hall Will Aid Those Struggling with Post-Pandemic Re-entry

California and much of the country reopening have been met with rejoicing by many people, but not everybody is completely comfortable with jumping right back into their old lives. That’s the impetus behind Hospice of Santa Barbara’s “Navigating Re-entry” Town Hall, an online forum featuring a half-dozen community leaders discussing...
Kansas Statek-state.edu

Shelter medicine program navigates safely through pandemic challenges

Veterinary student Hayley Barkoviak, left, and Brad Crauer, clinical associate professor and director of the shelter medicine program at Kansas State University, works with a student on the shelter medicine program's community outreach vehicle, called Wellness on Wheels, or WOW. | Download this photo. MANHATTAN — For the last six...
Mental HealthMySanAntonio

Leadership in a Post-Pandemic World

Nicole Walters, founder and CEO of Inherit Learning Company and star of USA Network's She’s The Boss, recently spoke with Travis Montaque, CEO and founder of Holler, about the power of technology to provide mental health support during stressful times. We all use various platforms to keep connected and productive...
LifestyleADDitude

Q: What Are the Real College Dorm Room Essentials for a Teen with ADHD?

Q: “My daughter, who has ADHD, will be a college freshman in the fall. To avoid overwhelm, we are starting the process now of getting her ready. Most of my friends’ kids don’t have ADHD, so they are buying everything on those huge ‘lists of stuff.’ Do they really need all that? Too much stuff overwhelms my daughter, so I want to know what she really needs and what she doesn’t. Any tips?” —WilmingtonNCMom.
Old Westbury, NYnyit.edu

New Degrees Prepare Students for In-Demand Fields

Boosting New York Institute of Technology’s identity as a polytechnic++, the university has launched three degree programs that will prepare students to enter some of today’s fastest-growing occupations and in-demand fields. Applications for these programs are being accepted for fall 2021, training students to take on new and emerging challenges...
Educationhighlandernews.org

Switching to in-person learning won’t be as simple as stepping into a classroom

It’s a cliche at this point to say that the pandemic altered the way we live our lives. College and high school education were hit the hardest, alongside many other fields of society. Students everywhere stopped taking classes in classrooms and started taking them in their bedrooms. Teachers had to completely reformulate end-of-the-year units and activities. And though we all crossed our fingers and hoped for the best, the last year of education has been spent primarily online as well. With this change came a myriad of side effects and habits — sleeping through a Zoom lecture, skipping assignments due to burnout, sitting with the camera off and trying to interact as little as possible. After a year’s worth of these habits, even the most diligent students might find it hard to adapt to an in-person environment again.
RelationshipsOverton County News

The power of relationships for students and educators

There are many reasons that children succeed in school. One element is constant: every child deserves excellent teachers and administrators. The research and science of learning and development tell us that it is critical to focus our learning environments around building long-term relationships for students. Our standard process is designed...
Educationcommunitynewspapers.com

BridgePrep Academy South Campus expanding, offers grades pre-K to 8

This slideshow requires JavaScript. BridgePrep Academy South Charter School is a high-quality, tuition-free school that has been uniting the home and school family throughout the years. In more than 10 years of operation, BridgePrep Academy South has created an environment where students thrive, grow, and learn. It has a robust...
Boston, MAmghihp.edu

New Schedule Increases Faculty Development Days Participation

If there was one thing that Jessica Bell and the Faculty Development Days planning team of faculty members Dr. Suellen Breakey, Dr. Lynn Foord, and Dr. Suzan Kardong-Edgren, and Instructional Designer Tasneem Pota wanted to improve, it was participation. “Generally, we’ve held the sessions in-between semesters over one or two...
Boston, MADorchester Reporter

Two BPS students, two from METCO program earn Social Justice scholarships from podcast creators

When METCO alumni Gloria Harrison and Carrie Clifford started their podcast, “Hard Candy and Fruit Snacks,” last fall in an attempt to spark dialogue about racism, busing, and the inequality gap that exists between Black city and white rural students, they knew early on that they wanted to use the new platform to support current METCO and Boston Public School kids who are following in their footsteps.
Collegeswesternu.edu

Master of Science in Medical Sciences (MSMS)

Our 12-month Master of Science in Medical Sciences (MSMS) program will provide you with the critical evaluation skills and research awareness necessary for you to become a well-informed, evidence- based professional; something that is impossible to achieve exclusively within the time constraints of most professional degree programs. Mission. The mission...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

The Importance of STEM Education in New Horizon School

According to Fortune magazine, “Creativity is rapidly shifting from a “nice to have” to a “must have” quality for all types of successful organizations – from delicatessens to design firms.” Inspiring children to tap into their creativity in solving problems and in expressing their unique selves is a critical part of the work they do at NHSP.
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Teaching Tuesday: Secrets of Being a Smart Teacher Leader

Have you ever wondered how a smart teacher leader cultivates natural abilities to lead? How do effective teacher leaders manage to lead their classrooms? A common trait among these individuals is a continual reflection on their beliefs and actions. The practice of reflection on how you are learning, leading and serving can take many forms.