The NYC-based family-operated art logistics service provider Fine Art Shippers has earned an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which is proof that the company operates in a trustworthy manner and always makes every effort to resolve any customer concerns. Fine Art Shippers has been accredited with BBB since February 2020 and continues to uphold high standards for ethical business practices and a trustworthy approach toward all clients. The company’s A+ rating is also a reflection of its intention to provide only premium quality services tailored to meet each client’s needs and requirements.