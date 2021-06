Guests will need to be aware of this coming refurbishment at the Contemporary Resort. Check out some recent photos and find out what will be closed next. One of Disney’s first resort hotels is the Contemporary Resort. It opened in 1971 and is within walking distance of the Magic Kingdom. Disney is in the process of refurbishing the resort, and it is expected to last until September 2021. We are glad to see that it will be complete before the 50th anniversary.