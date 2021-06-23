Cancel
Savannah, GA

Savannah Quarters ERPD and Public Meeting Notice

pooler-ga.gov
 8 days ago

The City of Pooler hereby gives notice that a public meeting will be held to discuss a wastewater improvement project funded by Georgia’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSF) on July 20, 2021 at 5:00 PM in the Pooler City Hall located at 100 SW Highway 80, Pooler, Georgia 31322. The proposed project consists of the Savannah Quarters Master Lift Station upgrade and 18-inch sanitary sewer force main to the City of Pooler Wastewater Treatment Plant. The purposes of the public meeting are to:

