Hurricane season is underway, and Oakland University Professor Thomas Bianchette has been busy studying the storms and the damage they can cause on coastal environments. “Much of my work has been under the umbrella of the burgeoning field of Paleotempestology, which focuses on the reconstruction of past hurricanes through the use of proxy evidence,” said Bianchette, an assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry at Oakland University. “A crucial aspect of this research is to analyze the geological impacts of modern storms.