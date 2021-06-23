Garvey's Next-Generation Automatic Vial Tray Loading System Increases Pharmaceutical Line Speeds, Minimizes Vial Damage

A simple novel method for random number generation is presented, based on a random Raman fiber laser. This laser is built in a half-open cavity scheme, closed on one side by a narrow-linewidth 100 mm fiber Bragg grating. The interaction between the randomly excited lasing modes of this laser, in addition to nonlinear effects such as modulation instability, allow the generation of random bits at rates of up to 540 Gbps with minimal post processing. Evaluation of the resulting bit streams’ randomness by the NIST statistical test suite highlights the importance of evaluating the physical entropy content, as bit sequences generated by this random laser pass all the statistical tests with a significance level of 0.01, despite being generated at more than twice the theoretical entropy generation speed.