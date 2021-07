The Mets and the Yankees had an entertaining back to back game, as both teams jumped on ineffective starters to begin and the Mets got to the Yankees bullpen late. Neither Marcus Stroman or the Spider Tack-less Gerrit Cole saw much success, with the former limping through five innings and surrendering all five Yankees runs, as the Mets likely wanted to get as many innings out of him with an uneven rotation behind him. Cole struck out six in 3.1 innings, but struggled outside of that, surrendering four runs in his short start.