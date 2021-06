Cesaro had his first real taste of WWE's main event scene last month when he challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. He was immediately pushed back down the card after the loss to continue his feud with Seth Rollins, but fans and wrestlers alike are hoping that he's given a legitimate push in the near future. As part of a special preview for their Broken Skull Sessions episode on Sunday, WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and "Stoen Cold" Steve Austin gave their thoughts on various current WWE stars. When the subject of "The Swiss Superman" came up, Foley looked directly into the camera to plead with Vince McMahon.