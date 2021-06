For the second year in a row, the NFL has elected not to hold the supplemental draft, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. According to the collective bargaining agreement (CBA), the league holds all the rights to the event and can hold or cancel at its discretion. Last year’s event was not held due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, but Pelissero did not elaborate as to the cause of the cancelation of this year's event.