Hyundai of St. Augustine Offers 0% APR for 60 Months on 2021 Hyundai Elantra

The 2021 Kia Sorento has undergone a full redesign for the 2021 model year, and there is so much to love about the Kia Sorento interior on this latest iteration. The Sorento starts at just $29,390 MSRP, and even the cabin of the base model is packed to the brim with comfort and convenience features sure to elevate your daily drives in Gastonia and Hickory. Depending on the configuration you select, you can enjoy a Kia Sorento interior with high-quality appointments like available metal and open-pore wood dash accents. This is just the start. Learn more about the Kia Sorento interior features and Kia Sorento dimensions below.