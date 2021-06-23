Cancel
Hyundai of St. Augustine Offers 0% APR for 60 Months on 2021 Hyundai Elantra

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Buyers of St. Augustine will get transparent pricing, streamlined purchasing process, and 3-day worry-free exchange when they come in to buy the car. The all-new Hyundai Elantra is here, and Hyundai of St. Augustine is offering 0% APR financing across all its trim levels for the period of 60 months. An additional offer of up to $1000 bonus cash will also be provided by the dealership to the customers.

