Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Strauss and Wagner Joins Kickstarter to Bring USB-C Headphones to Android and Google Pixel Users

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. A few months back, New York based headphone brand Strauss and Wagner introduced the EM205 wired earbuds to the market. The EM205 came with a 3.5MM adapter, making it compatible with select devices. Unfortunately, this excluded USB-C users with Androids and Google Pixel smartphones. After popular demand, Strauss and Wagner released a Kickstarter campaign that is promoting a USB-C compatible wired earbud--the EM8C. Please note that this product is not compatible with Apple products.

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Android Smartphones#Usb#Prweb#Em205#Androids#A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Music
News Break
Google
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Cell Phonesdistrictchronicles.com

Google Pixel 6 Design and Specifications Leak

Google Pixel 6 Updates: Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are much-awaited releases and as per recent reports and rumors Pixel’s new range of phones has a lot to offer from design, Google-made processor and much more. The talked-about release for Android phones so far has been Google’s Pixel...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Are AirPods a good earbud choice for Android users?

This is a multi-faceted question, so let's start with the positives. Whether you get AirPods or AirPods Pro, they both act as regular Bluetooth earbuds when used with an Android phone. You put them into pairing mode, select them from your list of Bluetooth devices, and you can start using them as you would any other wireless headphones/earbuds.
Electronicslaptopmag.com

This Dell Mobile USB-C Hub and Speakerphone is now 45% off

The new Dell MH3021 USB-C Hub allows you to connect to multiple devices while also acting as a speakerphone. The device provides you with an all-in-one connectivity and conferencing solution. Thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can save 45% on the Dell USB-C Hub which is a savings...
Electronicsmensgear.net

Fuel Those Power-Hungry Electronics With The Razer USB-C GaN Charger

Razer is getting into the market of producing Gallium Nitride (GaN) chargers, known to be very efficient when it comes to those most-power-hungry devices. And to complement the release of its first AMD-based gaming laptop, the Blade 14, the company has introduced the Razer USB-C GaN Charger. When you’re into...
Cell Phones9to5Google

Poll: Would you buy a foldable Google Pixel?

Reports over the past few weeks suggest that flexible OLED production will start in October for a folding Pixel device. Which leads us to wonder if you would even buy or consider a foldable Google Pixel. If there is one strong area for the Android space that Apple can’t yet...
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: What's the rumoured difference?

(Pocket-lint) - Google is expected to announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones towards the end of the year, succeeding the Pixel 5 that arrived in October 2020. We've compared how the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could compare based on the speculation in a separate feature, but here we are focussing on how the Pixel 6 might stack up against the Pixel 5.
Technologythewealthrace.com

Google may be developing a service similar to Apple’s Find My network for Android users

One thing to stay up for: Google at the moment presents Android customers a option to observe their misplaced units so long as they’re related to the Web and linked to the identical Google account, however that performance may quickly be expanded to create the world’s largest crowdsourced community for finding different units. That is anticipated to work rather a lot like Apple’s Discover My community by having Android units broadcast Bluetooth indicators even once they’re offline in order that close by Android units can relay their location to the cloud.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Google, predictably, won’t change the Pixel Launcher to hide Android gesture bar

Gesture navigation in Android works a lot like it does on iOS, and in turn, there’s a constant navigation bar at the bottom of the display to signal that you can use gestures. On iOS, the gesture bar disappears when you’re on the homescreen. On Android, though, the gesture bar remains in place on the homescreen, including the Pixel Launcher, and Google says that won’t change anytime soon.
Cell Phonestechnootips.com

Google has introduced 6 new features for Android users

Google has introduced 6 new features for Android users. According to a technology website, this is the first time that Google has announced the introduction of 6 features simultaneously, so let’s find out what those 6 features are. Global Earthquake Alert feature. Google’s first feature is the pre-earthquake alert feature,...
Cell Phoneseasybranches.com

A security bug in Google's Android app put users' data at risk - Yahoo Movies UK

These state-of-the-art buds are $40 off at Amazon, but hurry — they won't stay in stock for long. Recently, a team led by Prof. JIANG Yuqiang from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, collaborating with researchers from the National University of Singapore, University of Electronic Science and Technol.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Adonit Universal Power Adapter and USB/USB-C Charger

The Adonit universal power adapter lets you effortlessly power your laptop or other devices no matter where you travel, and it doubles as a USB/ USB-C charger. This is a 2-in-1 universal travel adapter that measures 2.8 x 2.13 x 2.09 inches and weighs 7.7 ounces. As shown in the images, the power adapter delivers a compact and lightweight design for easy carrying, and an included carrying case protects it from bumps and scratches when you’re on move.
ElectronicsPosted by
Forbes

Read This Before Buying Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series

Google’s 2020 Pixel Buds promised more than they delivered. At $179, the earbuds painted a future of AI-enhanced listening with regular improvements coming via the company’s feature drop program. But the reality was far more complex. The buds struggled, badly, with connection issues. Tens of buyers complained directly to me...
ElectronicsMac Observer

Hyper’s New USB-C HDMI Adapter Supports 8K at 60Hz

Hyper launched a new USB-C adapter for HDMI and it supports 8K 60Hz or 4K 144Hz HDR. You can buy it now for US$49.99. The adapter supports the latest HDMI 2.1 specification and gives users high-resolution 8K 60Hz or 4K 144Hz video on HDMI displays with a faster refresh rate and smoother video.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Sanho HyperDrive USB-C 6-in-1 Hub for iPad review

IPad Pro and iPad Air are marvelously slim and sleek, but they make you get by on a single USB-C port. With adapters, that port can connect to a huge range of accessories: external drives, monitors, memory cards, keyboards, headphones… the list goes on and on. The Sanho HyperDrive USB-C...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

OnePlus 8T, Google Pixel 4 and several more Android devices are on sale

We start today’s deals with a vast selection of Android smartphones with crazy discounts. First, we head over to OnePlus.com, where we have the OnePlus 8T getting a $150 discount, meaning you can grab the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage version for $599. And remember that you also get a 120Hz Fluid Display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Google is running low on Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G stock

We’ve seen the rumors and leaks pointing to a Pixel 6 launch later this year, but that wasn’t supposed to happen until around August or September. It’s possible that could be changing, as we’re now seeing stock levels for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G starting to dwindle. Over at 9to5Google, they found that the Unlocked version of the Pixel 5 is completely out of stock when trying to purchase it directly from Google. The same issue is being found with the Pixel 4a 5G.