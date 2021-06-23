Cancel
Magic Notes: Lottery, Weltman, Isaac, Coaching Search

By Arthur Hill
hoopsrumors.com
 6 days ago

Among the teams with the best odds heading into Tuesday's draft lottery, the Magic were the only one to fall out of the top three. Orlando slipped into the fifth spot and will have a second lottery pick after receiving the No. 8 selection from the Bulls. While president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman was disappointed with the results, he said that he's glad to finally have some clarity on next month's draft, as Roy Parry of The Orlando Sentinel writes.

