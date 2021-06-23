Former 'Teen Mom 2' Star Javi Marroquin Filed Restraining Order On Ex-Fiancée Lauren Comeau, Only To Drop It: Report

Briana DeJesus claims Kailyn Lowry wasn’t in this week’s ‘Teen Mom 2’ episode because she refused to film her September arrest, but Kail says that’s not the case. Kailyn Lowry did not appear on the June 8 episode of Teen Mom 2, and there are differing accounts of why she was left out. Kailyn says she simply didn’t feel comfortable with the storyline she was asked to film this week. Meanwhile, her co-star, Briana DeJesus, claims that Kail was actually CUT from the episode by MTV for not filming her Sept. 2020 arrest. Kailyn was arrested for “offensive touching” after an incident with Chris Lopez (the father of two of her children).