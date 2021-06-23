Former 'Teen Mom 2' Star Javi Marroquin Filed Restraining Order On Ex-Fiancée Lauren Comeau, Only To Drop It: Report
Former Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin recently filed a restraining order against ex-fiancée Lauren Comeau, only to drop his request the following day. According to court documents obtained by The Sun, the 28-year-old — who was previously married to Kailyn Lowry, with whom he shares 7-year-old Lincoln — filed a protection from abuse from Comeau, 29. He reportedly also requested temporary custody of their son Eli, 2.okmagazine.com