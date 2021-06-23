Don’t Let the Heat Dome Kill Your Garden! Five Ways to Save Your Plants’ Lives

If you’ve ever struggled through a dry summer with a hose in one hand and a watering can in the other, desperately trying to keep up so that your plants don’t wilt, you’ll be relieved to know that there are other options. A drip-irrigation system or soaker hoses will help you save both water and time. But which approach is right for you? On the following pages, you’ll learn the advantages of each system and what it takes to install them. Choose the one that’s right for you, and before you know it, you’ll be watering with just a twist of the spigot.