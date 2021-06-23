Cancel
Prime Day May Be Over, but You Can Still Save on Zojirushi Products Right Now

By Sarah Toscano
Food & Wine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Prime Day may be over, but Amazon is still offering tons of great deals on kitchen products. Zojirushi is well-known for its high-performance appliances, and the brand is arguably the reigning champ among rice cooker manufacturers. From its rice cookers to its containers, Zojirushi is a favorite among FOOD & WINE editors, and a bunch of the brand's products are discounted on Amazon right now.

www.foodandwine.com
