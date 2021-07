Carlie Davis: Reintroduce sea otters to help tame urchin population, protect kelp forestsWhen I explored the tide pools of the Oregon coast this summer, I wasn't left with the feeling of awe I expected, but with concern. Tide pools should be filled with a variety of life, but the variety seems to be missing. Rocky fields and spiky urchins are nearly all that's left to see. Where did the life go? For years, the coast has been undergoing a quiet demolition beneath its waves. Purple sea-urchin populations have exploded, and they're chowing down on kelp forests without mercy. Their...