Because you demanded it, here’s the Turner And Hooch trailer
Copaganda is getting a new best friend. And that friend is Hooch, from Tom Hanks’ cable classic Turner & Hooch—well, it’s apparently a Hooch reincarnate type of deal. In Disney+’s Turner & Hooch, Josh Peck takes over for Hanks (whose character is dead, according to the trailer, so don’t ask about a cameo) as Sam, a dopey police officer, trying to make detective and who has no room in his life for a dog. That is, until, yup, a woman drops a dog off at his front door.www.avclub.com