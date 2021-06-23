Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Batwoman: The Complete Second Season’ To Hit Blu-ray In September!

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch as Javicia Leslie takes on the mantle of DC Super Hero Batwoman, when Batwoman: The Complete Second Season arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on September 21, 2021 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Strap yourself in for a thrilling ride with all 18 episodes from the second season, plus never-before-seen bonus content including deleted scenes and a gag reel. Batwoman: The Complete Second Season is priced to own at $39.99 SRP for the DVD ($44.98 in Canada) and $44.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($49.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only). Batwoman: The Complete Second Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers, and to stream on HBO Max starting July 27, 2021.

www.iconvsicon.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Skarsten
Person
Meagan Tandy
Person
Geoff Johns
Person
Greg Berlanti
Person
Dougray Scott
Person
Caroline Dries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Dvd#Home Entertainment#Digital Copy#Hbo Max#The Bat Team#Dts#Berlanti Productions#Blu Ray Dvd#Amazon Video#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
iTunes
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Google
Related
Moviesthenerdstash.com

The Snyder Cut Comes to Blu-Ray in September

Zack Snyder’s: Justice League (also known as the Snyder Cut) will be available to own on 4k Ultra HD and Blu-ray, this coming September, according to ScreenCrush. For those that preferred the Snyder cut to the Joss Whedon cut, this is amazing news. Not much has been confirmed as far as bonus content, but with all the groundswell for the Snyder Cut, you can be sure that there will be tons of extra content that may exceed the film’s run time of 4 hours and 2 minutes. Although there is confirmation of both a standard and a black and white cut of the film included, which follows in the steps of Logan Noir, which is the black and white cut of Logan. In my opinion, Logan should have been released initially in black and white due to it playing like a colorless superhero movie.
TV Seriesheypoorplayer.com

Batwoman Season 2: Power Review

Well, I pretty much deduced properly last week that the season finale of Batwoman wasn’t going to be as good as the previous episode. But in fairness, it had a lot to live up to. And while there were some great moments, there were also too many frayed plot threads or poorly developed moments. For example, Black Mask getting his hands on trophies from Batman’s iconic villains had the potential to lead to something truly cataclysmic. Instead, he tried and seemingly failed to make a super soldier, and literally tossed them in a dumpster. Additionally, we know last week Alice used Safiyah’s Desert Rose dagger to knock her out. But then we never saw hide nor hair of the brunette villain this week. It’s that sort of inconsistency that kept Power from being a truly amazing episode.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois: Sofia Hasmik Promoted to Series Regular for Season 2

Even with The CW's Superman & Lois still on a brief summer break until July 13th, it's never too early to start talking about the second season. In this case, the expanded role journalist Chrissy Beppo will have in it now that Deadline Hollywood has confirmed exclusively that Sofia Hasmik has been promoted to series regular for the new season. Hasmik's Chrissy Beppo is a journalist at the Smallville Gazette who has a knack for saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. A go-getter with dreams of bigger and better things, a chance encounter with her idol Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) changes her life trajectory. The Tyler Hoechlin and Tulloch-starring series is set to wrap up the first season on August 10.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Arrow’s September Blu-ray & 4K slate, plus their Dune doc is no more, The Herculoids from Warner Archive & new announcements

We’re kicking off the new week with more disc reviews... Now then, before we get to the latest release news, we have an update on a recently-announced title. Arrow Video has unfortunately announced that the feature-length documentary, The Sleeper Must Awaken: Making Dune, is having to be dropped from the company’s forthcoming Dune 4K and Blu-ray editions (due on 8/31) as a result of “production issues.” We’d hesitate to speculate on what this might mean, but the loss of the documentary is a major knock on the release. As fans will already be aware, the Arrow release is already not going to include the restored TV cut/Alan Smithee version of the film (because Universal has pulled it from North American release), even though the Koch Media German webstore-exclusive 4K package will have it. To now lose the feature-length documentary too—which has been a major draw for fans of the film—is going to be a problem. (We don’t know if the Koch release will still include it or not—we’re trying to find out.) We’re already hearing from some Bits readers that they’ve cancelled, or are considering cancelling, their pre-orders. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about what’s going on here soon, but this is really disappointing news.
Comicscosmicbook.news

Batman, Mortal Kombat Coming To Comic-Con At Home

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has sent over word it will have two panels at the upcoming Comic-Con At Home event for their animated movies, Batman: The Long Halloween, and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Due to the pandemic, the San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled for this Summer...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Confirms Final Season 1 Filming Day

Yesterday brought the news that The CW's Superman & Lois that Sofia Hasmik's Chrissy Beppo had been promoted to series regular status beginning with the second season, but now Elizabeth Tulloch is bringing us back to the here-and-now to share some important news about the first season of the Tyler Hoechlin and Tulloch-starring series. Do you know how the season finale is set for August 10? Well, they won't have an issue making that date now that viewers know Thursday is the final day of filming- courtesy of Tulloch. That means after what will likely be a way-too-brief break, the super-team will be back on set for the second season in no time. And if there's one person whose family can't wait for the series to return, it's Arrow and Heels star Stephen Amell's- who's made no bones about the fact that the family was hooked on the series from the start.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

'Pretty Little Liars' HBO Max Reboot Casts Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco

Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco have both been cast in the series, which is titled “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.” In addition, Lisa Soper has come onboard to direct the first two episodes of the series. More from Variety. HBO Max Commissions Wanninkhof Case Docu-Series with Unicorn Content (EXCLUSIVE) WarnerMedia...
TV SeriesComicBook

Green Lantern: Game of Thrones Star Tobias Menzies Reportedly in Talks to Play Sinestro

DC and WB's Green Lantern HBO Max series has started to pick up speed in its casting, and a new report reveals who might be in the lead for the role of everyone's favorite Green Lantern villain. That would be the leader of the Fear Corps, Sinestro, though in the series we will see a Sinestro who is still one of the most prominent members of the Green Lantern Corps, a role he held until he was exposed for his tyrannical rule over Korugar, which led to him becoming the Fear wielding villain we all know so well. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, Game of Thrones star Tobias Menzies is in talks to join the cast as Thaal Sinestro, and if his roles in projects like Thrones, Outlander, and The Crown are anything to go by, he might be the perfect choice to play the fan-favorite character.
MoviesComicBook

Keanu Reeves' Constantine Is Leaving HBO Max Tonight

The 2005 Constantine film starring Keanu Reeves, one of the earliest examples of a Big Two comic book adaptation that was rated R, is leaving HBO Max tonight. The film, which had a fifteenth anniversary panel at last year's Comic-Con@Home, might be a part of the DC Universe collection at HBO Max, but as with most DC movies produced and released prior to the launch of the streaming platform, Warner Bros. has licensing and streaming deals in place that allow them to move around, rather than being locked in exclusively at HBO Max. The same happens with the Christopher Reeve Superman movies, the Dark Knight trilogy, and other high-demand DC films.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB Reportedly Wants Superman And Supergirl To Fight In The DCEU

It would be an understatement of epic proportions to say that the continuity of Warner Bros. and DC Films’ output is all over the place, and things could potentially get even worse depending on both how The Flash handles the introduction of the multiverse, and where J.J. Abrams’ Superman reboot, Emerald Fennell’s Zatanna and HBO Max’s Batgirl fit into the equation, if they even do at all.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The Flash original stars set to return for series 8

The Flash has confirmed which of its cast members are set to appear in season eight. On Wednesday (June 30) Warner Bros. Television announced (via Deadline) that it had closed new deals with long-time players Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker. This means that the trio – whose...