Mark Cuban Explains Why It's Important To Have Incentives In Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies

Many Bitcoin traders and investors are wondering what has happened to crypto and why it is apparently still in a long-term congestion phase, and to answer this question we need to consider the daily chart as the cryptocurrency is at a fascinating point in its evolution. And the key candle which triggered the current phase is the price action of the 19th of May. This was a day of extreme price action and one which triggered the volatility indicator denoted with the purple triangles top and bottom. What this confirms is the price action for Bitcoin moved outside the average true range (ATR) for this time frame and as such we can expect one of two events to follow. Either congestion within the spread of the candle or a reversal in trend, in this case, higher. As can be seen, we have the former and what this candle also then defines for us are the levels which then confirm the extremes for the floor and ceiling of the associated congestion phase. The extreme volume also confirms this was a genuine move and one which was accompanied during the session with some serious buying as denoted with the depth of the wick to the lower body. It often comes as a surprise to cryptocurrency traders and investors that volume price analysis can be applied in exactly the same way as for any other market!