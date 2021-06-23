Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Capt. of Delta Plane Leaves Note in Plane After Grounding for COVID, Note Found 435 Days Later

By cclements
Posted by 
KPEL 96.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) A note found on a Delta Airlines plane left behind by the pilot who parked the aircraft in storage when the COVID-19 pandemic started is chilling. The pilot was clearly uncertain about the future. Captain Chris Dennis left a 57-word note on Delta ship 3009 after its last flight...

kpel965.com
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

