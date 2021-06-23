Capt. of Delta Plane Leaves Note in Plane After Grounding for COVID, Note Found 435 Days Later

New Orleans is a top travel destination. Yes, we may be biased because we live in this great city, but the Big Easy continues to top travel reports and national articles that track consumer popularity. Last week, we reported on The BACH app’s annual survey that found New Orleans to be the sixth top travel destination for bachelor and bachelorette trips. With this information and the Transportation Security Administration (TS) announcing June 12 that the country surpassed the 2 million threshold for travelers in a day – more than 1.5 million more than this time last year and 74 percent of travel volume from 2019 – if you are planning a destination bachelor or bachelorette party or wedding, or are coming in from out of town to visit the Crescent City, it’s time to get that flight booked.