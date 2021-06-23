Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

beabadoobee Releases New EP ‘Our Extended Play’

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeabadoobee has released her new EP Our Extended Play via Dirty Hit alongside the video for her new single “Cologne” and the announcement that she will embark on a 26-date U.S. headline tour kicking off this November. PRESS HERE to listen to Our Extended Play, co-written with and produced by Matty Healyand George Daniel of The 1975, which marks the first time Bea has closely collaborated with others to step back from her typical process and experiment with new sounds. PRESS HERE to watch the video for “Cologne,” directed by Slowthaicollaborators The Rest, a self-proclaimed “sexy love song” which explores the complex feelings of insecurity, self-confidence, and breaking away from seeking validation of self-worth in others. The EP also welcomes new tracks “Animal Noises” and “He Gets Me So High.”

www.iconvsicon.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beabadoobee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extended Play#Cat#Ballroom#Jason Price#Ep#Christian Leave#Blackstarkids#90#English#New York Times#Rolling Stone#Npr#Wall Street Journal#Teen Vogue#Stereogum#Complex Paste#Uproxx#Carrboro#Ga#Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Philippines
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Cats
News Break
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Musicearmilk.com

Emily Rowed releases new single "Heartbreak of the Year" off upcoming EP

Earlier this year Vancouver artist Emily Rowed released “Crying in Cars”, an EP bursting with soul-twisting melodies chronicling almost tangible heartache. She follows suit with today's single “Heartbreak of the Year." Where the tracks of “Crying in Cars” are individually crafted with breathy vocals or soft-pop rhythms, this latest single...
MusicAlternative Press

beabadoobee launches brand-new EP alongside “Cologne” video—watch

Beabadoobee stars in a mini action movie in the cinematic visual for “Cologne,” off her freshly released EP Our Extended Play via Dirty Hit. Co-written and produced by the 1975’s Matty Healy and George Daniel, the four-track EP’s release comes ahead of beabadoobee’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Friday.
MusicAlternative Press

Turnstile release new EP and visual ‘TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION’—watch

Turnstile are back with that nonstop feeling on their new four-song EP, TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION. The EP, released through Roadrunner Records, is the first collection of songs from the group since their 2018 LP, Time & Space. The release comes with a short film companion piece directed by the group’s lively vocalist, Brendan Yates.
Musiciconvsicon.com

SEETHER To Release ‘Wasteland – The Purgatory EP’ On July 30th

Announced the release of Wasteland – The Purgatory EP available digitally and on CD July 30th, 2021, and on vinyl October 22nd, 2021, via Fantasy Records. The 5-track set includes the fan favorite, “Wasteland,” from the band’s most recent album, and features three never-before-heard songs, and an alternate/stripped down version of “Wasteland,” which is available today. Watch the accompanying music video HERE. Written and produced by Shaun Morgan, engineered by the band’s newest member Corey Lowery, and mixed by Matt Hyde, Wasteland – The Purgatory EP, follows the August 2020 release of SEETHER’s eighth album, the acclaimed, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (“If You Want Peace, Prepare For War.”) The first two singles from the album both hit #1 on the Active Rock and Rock charts: the anthemic, “Dangerous,” and hard-hitting “Bruised and Bloodied.”
Rock MusicJamBase

Doom Flamingo Releases New EP ‘Flamingo’

Charleston, South Carolina-based band Doom Flamingo shared their new EP, Flamingo, today. The band described the six-track collection as the “dance floor ready alter ego to their 2020 Doom EP and also confirmed a series of upcoming tour dates. Doom Flamingo features vocalist Kanika Moore, Umphrey’s McGee bassist Ryan Stasik,...
Nashville, TNguitargirlmag.com

KENDRA & THE BUNNIES RELEASES POP-COUNTRY EP “OF SUMMER”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 2st, 2021) – Country-pop artist Kendra & The Bunnies release their 4-track EP titled “of Summer.” You can pre-save the release by clicking here. Emerging artist, Kendra & the Bunnies is making a strong entrance on the Nashville country music scene. Recently accepted into the Grammy Recording Academy Member class of 2021 and nominated for 3 Josie Music Awards, including Best Artist of the Year (Multi-Genre), Best Song of the Year (Self Love Proclamation), and Best Music Video of the Year (Self Love Proclamation), lead singer and multi-instrumentalist, Kendra Muecke sports a strong rock-inspired sound along with soul-grasping bluesy vocals on her new EP “of Summer”.
Musicmagneticmag.com

DJ Deeon Releases Debut Teklife EP 'Destiny'

DJ Deeon has released a new EP Destiny on Teklife. The longtime Chicago legend, Deeon makes his debut on Teklife with this four-track EP, where he will donate all proceeds from the project to DJ Rashad’s family. Deeon and Rashad were longtime friends and knew each other well from Chicago....
Rock MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Soul Glo Sign to Epitaph, Release New EP: Listen

Philadelphia hardcore band Soul Glo have announced their signing to Epitaph. And, over the weekend, they released their second EP of the year, Vol. 2. Check it out below. Vocalist Pierce Jordan, guitarist Ruben Polo, bassist, vocalist, and programmer Gianmarco “GG” Guerra, and drummer TJ Stevenson comprise Soul Glo. The band shared its Vol. 1 EP back in February.
Music2dopeboyz.com

DJ Kay Slay Releases ‘Accolades’ EP

The Drama King, aka DJ Kay Slay, has been one of New York’s most venerable and influential deejays from the Big Apple, with a Rolodex thicker than cold glue to boot. That contacts list is put to good use for his latest EP, Accolades. Although eight tracks, there are — quite literally — over 100 guests on the project (thanks to the 40-minute marathon session “Rolling 110 Deep”), including The Game, Raekwon, Black Thought, Ghostface Killah, Dave East, Vado, Tony Yayo, Saigon, Conway The Machine, Redman, Shaquille O’Neal(!), Papoose, Jim Jones, AZ, The Lox, the late Black Rob, and a whole heap of others.
Musicmixmag.net

​SHERELLE releases debut EP ‘160 Down The A406’

SHERELLE is releasing her first full release next month titled ‘160 Down The A406’. The two-track EP is a reflection on the uncertainty of 2020, a time in SHERELLE’s life that left the DJ, producer and label boss wondering what would come next. Read this next: SHERELLE announces new platform...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster Announces New Noun EP, Shares New Song: Listen

Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster has announced a new EP under her Noun project, as Rolling Stone points out. It’s called In the Shade, and it arrives later this summer via State Champion. Today (June 29), Paternoster has shared the title track, along with a goofy music video directed by Dawn Riddle. Check out the clip (which features a woman wearing a Bart Simpson–like mask) below.
MusicPunknews.org

Noun to release new EP

Noun is the solo project of Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females. This summer, State Champion Records will release Noun's new 3 song EP. The release is called In the Shade and it includes the songs "In the Shade," "Heather," and "Speak to Me." Angie Boylan (Sleater-Kinney) drums and Shanna Polley sings on "Speak to Me." You can see the new video for the title track below. Noun released Crucified [EP] in 2020.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

SINGER-SONGWRITER JILLIAN ROSSI TO RELEASE NEW SINGLE “GIVE ME A REASON” ON JUNE 30TH

On June 30th, singer-songwriter Jillian Rossi will drop her strikingly powerful new single “Give Me A Reason,” a song that emphasizes Jillian’s vocal prowess and her hopes to continue to cement herself as the next power vocalist of the next rising generation of pop acts. The 21-year-old artist recently teased the song on her Tik Tok, receiving over 1 million views and attention from Shaquille O’Neal, Disney Channel Star Skai Jackson, Tik Tok Star Nick Austin and other celebrities who commented on her profile in anticipation of the song.
Montgomery, ALMontgomery Advertiser

It's time for a Reset: King Rimmy releasing new EP Sunday

This Fourth of July is getting a royal touch with the release of Reset, a new EP project by independent rap and hip hop artist King Rimmy. Rimmy, 26, said he's at a point of his life where he's got to reset. "I've got to renovate everything in my life....
Musicedmidentity.com

Mersiv and Smoakland Release Collaborative EP, ‘What You Want’

The minds of Mersiv and Smoakland have come together to create the soul-shaking What You Want, that will leave listeners breathless. If you have not yet familiarized yourself with Mersiv and love bass music, you’ll surely want to acquaint yourself with him soon. This experimental bass visionary has developed his sound into something remarkable that’s filled with loud, dark, and beautiful soundscapes. Riding the wave of releases such as the Paradise EP with Fryar and the Legion of Boom EP on WAKAAN, he’s quickly become a name in the bass community. For his newest project, Mersiv has tagged in the Oakland-based duo Smoakland, to create an immersive body high, and bass-filled experience that is the What You Want EP.
Musicradiofacts.com

Latin Soul Songstress Ambar Lucid releases EP “Get Lost In The Music”

Rising star Ambar Lucid is defying the norms. The Dominican / Mexican songstress has been at the forefront of the new wave of Indie Latinx artists in America and has no plans to slow down. Today, Ambar unveils her highly anticipated EP Get Lost In The Music. Ambar’s eclectic sound and dynamic lyricism continues to take her listeners to her own dimension. The entrancing “Un Animal (Divina Existencia)” leads the way with a vibrant, acid washed visualizer that embraces the journey within – watch here. Get Lost In The Music EP further solidifies Ambar as a trendsetter in Latinx-style pop music and sets the stage for future releases.
Musicedmidentity.com

N3WPORT Releases ‘Best Part of Me’ EP on Heaven Sent

N3WPORT delivers Best Part Of Me, a three-track EP destined to take you on a reflective journey that’s landed on Slander’s imprint Heaven Sent!. Future bass and melodic dubstep is a genre that continues to grow in popularity within the dance community. Artists like Flume, Seven Lions, and San Holo pioneered the sound, but the genre spread like wildfire when artists like Illenium, Slander, and Said The Sky entered the scene. Many of them branched out to launch their own imprints, including Slander with their label Heaven Sent, to help create space for more artists to flourish in that realm. And one of those artists is N3WPORT, a Washington D.C. native who brings his fresh perspective to speakers.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Prog Ensemble Head With Wings To Release New Concept EP “Comfort in Illusion”

“We often start naive and green and either blossom into something remarkable, or we fizzle out - resigning to the life that we feared all along; the one we've been resisting - an uncertain path, a repetitive/menial existence, and the promise of a life without limitations. How far are you willing to go to either abandon or protect the way of life that you've been leading?”