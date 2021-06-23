beabadoobee Releases New EP ‘Our Extended Play’

Beabadoobee has released her new EP Our Extended Play via Dirty Hit alongside the video for her new single “Cologne” and the announcement that she will embark on a 26-date U.S. headline tour kicking off this November. PRESS HERE to listen to Our Extended Play, co-written with and produced by Matty Healyand George Daniel of The 1975, which marks the first time Bea has closely collaborated with others to step back from her typical process and experiment with new sounds. PRESS HERE to watch the video for “Cologne,” directed by Slowthaicollaborators The Rest, a self-proclaimed “sexy love song” which explores the complex feelings of insecurity, self-confidence, and breaking away from seeking validation of self-worth in others. The EP also welcomes new tracks “Animal Noises” and “He Gets Me So High.”