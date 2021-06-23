Ghost Hounds Release Video For “Between Me and the Devil” Via Maple House Records

Ghost Hounds have released the accompanying video for their newest single, “Between Me and the Devil,” via Maple House Records. Directed by Jay Arcansalin, the visual emulates the legend of Robert Johnson, in which Johnson makes a deal with the devil in trading his soul for mastery of the guitar. Similarly, we watch as lead singer, Tre’ Nation, makes a deal with a record label in trading his soul for a successful music career. As this plays out we hear Nation sing, “The only reason I’m keepin’ my soul is / I already gave you my heart,” insinuating that his love for music will help him to overcome any hardship he may face due to the deal he’s made. Check the fiery track below!