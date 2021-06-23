Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ghost Hounds Release Video For “Between Me and the Devil” Via Maple House Records

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 8 days ago

Ghost Hounds have released the accompanying video for their newest single, “Between Me and the Devil,” via Maple House Records. Directed by Jay Arcansalin, the visual emulates the legend of Robert Johnson, in which Johnson makes a deal with the devil in trading his soul for mastery of the guitar. Similarly, we watch as lead singer, Tre’ Nation, makes a deal with a record label in trading his soul for a successful music career. As this plays out we hear Nation sing, “The only reason I’m keepin’ my soul is / I already gave you my heart,” insinuating that his love for music will help him to overcome any hardship he may face due to the deal he’s made. Check the fiery track below!

www.iconvsicon.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Johnson
Person
Bennett Miller
Person
Bob Seger
Person
Etta James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#The Devil#Classic Rock#Maple House Records#Tre Nation#The Rolling Stones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPunknews.org

Teenage Bottlerocket announce new album, release “Ghost Story” video

Teenage Bottlerocket have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Sick Sesh! and will be out August 27 via Fat Wreck Chords. The vinyl will be released in November. The band have also released a music video for their song "Ghost Story". The video was animated by Kaleb Kaiser. The band will be touring the US this summer. Teenage Bottlerocket released Stay Rad! in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Musicloudersound.com

The Helicopter Of The Holy Ghost release new video for I Will Never Hurt

New Canterbury-inspired outfit The Helicopter Of The Holy Ghost, who feature members of Engineers, Bluetones, theaudience and more, have released a video for their new single I Will Never Hurt, which you can watch below. I Will Never Hurt is taken from the band's upcoming debut album Afters, which will...
Musictheprp.com

Satanic Planet Release “Devil In Me” Music Video

Satanic Planet have released a video for “Devil In Me” from their self-titled debut album. The group feature the likes of Justin Pearson (The Locust, Dead Cross, etc. fame), Dave Lombardo (Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, ex-Slayer, etc.), Luke Henshaw (Planet B, etc.) and Lucien Greaves (The Satanic Temple) among their ranks.
MusicantiMUSIC

Robert Jon & The Wreck Release 'Shine A Light On Me Brother' Video

Californian southern rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have released a music video for "Shine A Light On Me Brother", their brand new single which is now available digitally. The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming album, which is set to be released on September 3rd, and was written and recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
Los Angeles, CAantiMUSIC

The Ghost Inside Comeback Concert Being Released

The Ghost Inside have announced that they will be releasing a new live album that was captured during their 2019 comeback concert in Los Angeles. The record, entitled "Rise From The Ashes: Live At The Shrine" will be released digitally on July 30th, followed by a vinyl release in January via Epitaph Records. We were sent the following background details about the album:
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

BGS 5+5: Bruce Iglauer, Alligator Records

Artist: Bruce Iglauer, Founder and President of Alligator Records. New Release: Alligator Records — 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music. Latest Album Produced: The Preacher, The Politician or the Pimp by Toronzo Cannon. Personal Nickname: Mr. Alligator. What’s your favorite memory from working in the music business?. After all these...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ghost Hounds go down to the crossroads with new single and video

Ghost Hounds, the band formed by Pittsburgh-based guitarist and business tycoon Thomas Tull, is back with a new single and a cinematic video to match. “Between Me and the Devil” is a sizzling blues-rocker inspired by the 1930s story of blues pioneer Robert Johnson at the crossroads selling his soul to the devil.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

D12 Release Expanded Edition Of Debut Album ‘Devil’s Night’

D12 have reissued an expansive, deluxe edition of their seminal debut album, Devil’s Night. The new version of the record has been released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the record, which dropped on June 19 2001. The LP from the seminal Detroit rap crew debuted at No.1 on the...
Musicrekkerd.org

Audentity Records releases Energetic Slap House sample pack

Audentity Records has launched its latest sample pack Energetic Slap House, a collection of loops and one shots, MIDI files, and synth presets for Serum, Spire and Sylenth1. Slap House has been one of the newest popular sounds in meanstream this year and is a mixture between house and energetic bouncy bass rhythms. Slap House has a similar feel as Brazilian bass but the speed is slightly different.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Alex Paxton – ‘Music For Bosch People’

(Birmingham Record Company BRC011. Album review by Fiona Mactaggart) Not a lot causes this writer to laugh out loud, but this album did, repeatedly. For improvising trombonist, prolific composer and band-leader Alex Paxton’s new electro-acoustic album Music For Bosch People is a witty and exhilarating kaleidoscope of musical ideas, with a stew of references ranging from musique concrète to Frank Zappa. Still only in his early 30s, Paxton has already composed for orchestra, opera, film, theatre and, perhaps most impressively of all, for children.
Musicloudersound.com

Earl Slick lets his fingers do the talking on Fist Full Of Devils

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Earl Slick’s niche in rock history is assured after a career involving epochal work with David Bowie and playing with artists ranging from John Lennon to the New York Dolls. His first solo album for 18 years is an instrumental set that eschews starry guests and lets his fingers do the talking.
MusicPunknews.org

Vial release “Violet” video

Vial have released a music video for their new song "Violet". The video was directed by Jasia Ka. The song is off their upcoming album Loudmouth due out July 30 via Get Better Records. Vial released Grow Up in 2019. Check out the video below.
Musiciconvsicon.com

Pop Icon Donny Osmond To Release ‘Start Again’ Album In September

Multi-platinum-selling recording artist and entertainment icon Donny Osmond has signed with BMG for his milestone 65th release, Start Again, which is set to release in September 2021 with album pre-sales beginning later this summer. The album title was inspired by Osmond’s own unique career journey of constant reinvention. The 12...
Musicguitar.com

The Genius Of… Girlfriend by Matthew Sweet

The ‘sophomore slump’. The ‘difficult third album’. There’s no shortage of handy clichés rolled out to characterise the supposed challenges an artist after that first flush of success… but Matthew Sweet didn’t even get to that first base in the first place. Sweet, Nebraska-born but also a college years scenester...