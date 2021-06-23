TANTRIC Return With A Powerful New Album ‘The Sum Of All Things’
They are one of the most distinctive metal bands to emerge in the wake of the post-grunge explosion, a band fronted by vocal powerhouse Hugo Ferreira, whose unmistakable baritone rasp can be heard on the band’s massive hit singles from 2001, “Breakdown” and “Down And Out.” Now Ferreira and company, including guitarist Sebastian LaBar, bassist Jaron Gulino, and drummer Jason Hartless, are about to roar back to life with an impressively heavy and deeply emotional album, The Sum Of All Things.www.iconvsicon.com