TANTRIC Return With A Powerful New Album ‘The Sum Of All Things’

Colleen Green is back with her first album in six years. Titled Cool, it’s out Sept. 10 on Hardly Art and serves as the follow-up to 2015’s I Want To Grow Up. In conjunction with the announcement of her new album, Green also released the single “I Wanna Be a Dog” with an accompanying music video. For those crossing their fingers for an Iggy Pop reference in this one, I regret to inform you that there are none. The pop-punk single is more buoyant and cute than ferocious and biting, “where Green celebrates the simplicity of canine life and questions why she’s still overcomplicating her own,” according to a press release.