AKRON, Ohio -- Steve Stricker decided at the last minute to play the Senior Players Championship instead of the PGA Tour, and he made it pay off Thursday at Firestone. Stricker holed a bunker shot on the par-3 12th for a birdie, ran off three consecutive birdies at the end of his opening nine holes and kept bogeys off his card for a 7-under 63. That gave him a four-shot lead over Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) and Paul Broadhurst.