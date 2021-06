Neither the author, Kai Morris, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. TP ICAP, a global banking and investment firm with headquarters in the UK, has announced that it will be entering the crypto market with the help of Fidelity Digital Assets. This is a huge sign of adoption as TP ICAP is one of the world’s largest interdealer brokers, signaling that the traditional financial sector is warming to crypto.