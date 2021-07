Despite being one of the most fundamental aspects of our lives, personal finance is not covered in great detail in most public schools in this country. Financial literacy is a subject that may be touched on here or there; however, it is not usually a required part of the curriculum. A lack of knowledge about personal finances is in large part why many people find themselves in uncertain monetary situations that escalate quickly out of control. This cycle of never having enough money and never building up sustainable wealth is difficult to break, in large part due to the lack of financial education.