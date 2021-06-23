Morray Keeps the Family Close and Shares the Perfect Munchies Snacks in His ABCs
Paraded on his breakthrough song "Quicksand," cosigned by fellow North Carolina-bred MCs and former XXL Freshmen J. Cole and DaBaby, 2021 XXL Freshman Morray's church-grown spirit is perhaps his most contagious quality. What fans will peep in his version of XXL's ABCs is that his inviting aura extends beyond the mic. It possesses him with the ability to light up any room with his charisma and zeal. And that's one quality of a star that cannot be forced or faked.