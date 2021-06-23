Cancel
Music

Morray Keeps the Family Close and Shares the Perfect Munchies Snacks in His ABCs

By Kemet High
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paraded on his breakthrough song “Quicksand,” cosigned by fellow North Carolina-bred MCs and former XXL Freshmen J. Cole and DaBaby, 2021 XXL Freshman Morray’s church-grown spirit is perhaps his most contagious quality. What fans will peep in his version of XXL’s ABCs is that his inviting aura extends beyond the mic. It possesses him with the ability to light up any room with his charisma and zeal. And that’s one quality of a star that cannot be forced or faked.

Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Munchies#Abcs#Food Drink#Dababy#Xxl Freshman Morray#Melodist#Justice#Disney Channel
