Hudson, NY

Hudson Valley’s “Devil’s Path” Proves True For One Out-of-Town Hiker

By Smitty
Posted by 
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One hiker from New Jersey had to be rescued while exploring here in the Hudson Valley after falling 20-feet off a rocky trail. When you're going out hiking, no matter where you are, you need to be aware of your surroundings and be prepared before hitting the trails. Obviously, no matter how well you prepare, things can always go wrong, that's just life. When exploring nature, always take your time and watch where you're stepping as you can lose your footing very easily on some trails in the Hudson Valley.

