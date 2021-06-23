Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Jos Buttler believes he is blossoming alongside opening partner Jason Roy

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0Sg9_0adRkMhh00
Jos Buttler helped England to victory over Sri Lanka (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Jos Buttler credited his stunning form at the top of England’s order in Twenty20s to the “intimidating” presence of opening partner Jason Roy after the pair shone in the eight-wicket hammering of Sri Lanka.

Once the tourists were restricted to a below-par 129 for seven after winning the toss, Buttler took the plaudits with an unbeaten 68 from 55 balls as England overhauled their target with 17 balls to spare at Cardiff.

It was Buttler’s ninth half-century in 20 innings opening the batting in T20s for England and came after a belligerent 80-run stand in 9.1 overs alongside Roy, who contributed 36 from 22 deliveries to break the back of the paltry chase.

After helping England draw first blood in the three-match series, which resumes on Thursday, Buttler was eager to pay tribute to Roy, whose enterprising knock was only ended by a stunning diving catch by Danushka Gunathilaka.

“It’s great to open with Jason,” Buttler said. “I get on really well with him, we’ve got a nice connection going on in the middle, he’s a great person to bat with.

“I think he’s such an intimidating guy to bowl at, it certainly makes your job easier at the other end because he puts so much pressure on the opposition.

“As soon as we got in, we took the scoreboard pressure away by getting off to a really good start and I felt like it was important to try to see the innings through.

“I thought this was a great performance. It’s a great start but it is only a start. I thought our bowling performance was fantastic and once we got away in the powerplay, we put the game to bed to an extent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375XZx_0adRkMhh00
Jos Buttler registered his ninth fifty in 20 innings as a Twenty20 opener for England (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

The gulf in quality between the teams – England are the top ranked T20 side in the world while their opponents are eighth – was apparent throughout, with Sri Lanka crashing to their 10th loss in their last 11 completed matches in this format.

Adil Rashid took two for 17 and, arguably equally as impressively, did not concede a single boundary in his four overs, with Sri Lanka’s batsmen struggling to time the ball on a pitch which posed their England counterparts relatively few problems.

Conditions are unlikely to be similar in the T20 World Cup later this year, which is scheduled to start in India in October, but Buttler insisted these matches remain a worthwhile exercise for Eoin Morgan’s side.

“It’s advantageous to be together as a side playing T20 cricket, getting real clarity and of course discussing what the World Cup is going to be like as well,” he said.

“There will be elements of the games, I’m sure, that Eoin Morgan may take a decision that may not suit the game but it may have the World Cup in mind.

“But any game we play we want to win, so we want to be able to learn and, at times, experiment, but we want to be winning as a side.

“A winning side gives you confidence and to head into a World Cup as part of a successful team will give us a great start into the tournament.”

The one-sided nature of the contest has set a high bar for England for the rest of their white-ball summer, but Buttler is convinced there will be a response from Sri Lanka at the same venue.

“They’re a really talented side, we know that any Sri Lanka side is dangerous to play against,” he added.

“No disrespect to any team we play against. We know in international cricket we play against top sides so T20 cricket can go like at some points, we know Sri Lanka will be coming back hard at us.”

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Jason Roy
Person
Adil Rashid
Person
Danushka Gunathilaka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Jos Buttler ruled out for rest of England’s series with Sri Lanka

England have been dealt a blow with the news Jos Buttler will miss the rest of their white-ball series against Sri Lanka because of a small tear in his right calf. Buttler felt tightness and discomfort – with a subsequent MRI highlighting the damage – after starring in England’s eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20, anchoring their pursuit of 130 with a classy 68 not out.
SportsThe Guardian

Jos Buttler frustrated to miss England Tests but has ‘no perfect answers’

Jos Buttler has said there are no perfect answers to the scheduling overkill that has led to him missing five of England’s eight Test matches this year in order to rest and with Twenty20 cricket seemingly prioritised. A centrally contracted player for England in all three formats, Buttler’s itinerary thus...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Jos Buttler admits 'the dream' is to play every match against India and Australia this summer... ahead of England star's return from rest period as T20 opener against Sri Lanka this week

Jos Buttler returns to international cricket on Wednesday in his favoured Twenty20 opener's slot, hopeful that the five Tests he sat out recently will allow him to complete a full house of matches against India and Australia later this year. Buttler enjoyed longer spells of downtime than either he or...
Sportsirvinetimes.com

Jos Buttler suggests England’s schedule may need addressing

Jos Buttler has suggested England’s unforgiving schedule might need to be addressed as he prepares to help banish the recent Test hangover with some T20 fireworks against Sri Lanka. England have adopted a policy of proactive workload management this year, pulling several key men out of the firing line during...
Sportschatsports.com

Jos Buttler admits 'the dream' is to play every match this summer

Jos Buttler returns to international cricket on Wednesday in his favoured Twenty20 opener's slot, hopeful that the five Tests he sat out recently will allow him to complete a full house of matches against India and Australia later this year. Buttler enjoyed longer spells of downtime than either he or...
Worldsamachar-news.com

England may find it tough to win Ashes with families: Jos Buttler

England may find it difficult to bring back the Ashes, currently held by Australia, due to the absence of support of their families in Australia, says wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler. The English cricket team travels to Australia in November and plays the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane from...
Sportscrickettimes.com

Here’s why Jos Buttler has pulled himself out of remaining IPL 2021

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 had to be stalled in May due to the COVID-19 breach inside the bio-bubble. The tournament is slated to resume in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the September-October window, followed by the T20 World Cup 2021. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director...
Sportsnewsatw.com

England v Sri Lanka: Jos Buttler blasts hosts to victory in first T20

Watch the best shots as Jos Buttler smashes an unbeaten 68 to lead England to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 in Cardiff. Now retrieving an image set. Now retrieving an image set. Now retrieving an image set. Now retrieving an image set. Now retrieving...
Sportsthebharatexpressnews.com

England vs Sri Lanka, 1st Q20I: Jos Buttler concludes England win after bowlers restricted Sri Lanka | Cricket News

Jos Buttler saw England claim a comfortable eight-wicket victory in the Twenty20 international opener against Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens on Wednesday as the hosts led 1-0 in a three-game series. Sri Lanka were limited to a modest 129-7 after winning the draw, with leg spinner Adil Rashid taking 2-17 from his four overs and Sam Curran 2-25 from three overs. Chris Woakes, playing his first international T20 since 2015, went without a wicket in an economic 0-14 three-overs comeback. Rashid, however, did not concede a border while spurring Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga to fight Chris Jordan in the long run.
SportsThe Guardian

Jos Buttler to miss rest of England’s white-ball summer with calf injury

Jos Buttler is set to miss the rest of England’s white-ball summer with the calf injury he sustained during the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka. Buttler, England’s limited-overs vice-captain and wicketkeeper, had already been ruled out of the three-match one-day series against Sri Lanka that begins at Durham on Tuesday with the tear to his calf that was discovered following his unbeaten, match-winning 68 in the opening T20 international against the same opposition in Cardiff last Wednesday.